BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17. Russia is ready to consider the possibility of restoring the Black Sea Grain Initiative only if concrete results are obtained, and not just promises and assurances, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation said, Trend reports.

“If western capitals really appreciate the Black Sea Grain Initiative, then they should seriously consider fulfilling their obligations and the real exemption of Russian fertilizers and food from sanctions,” the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Black Sea Grain Initiative on the export of food from Ukraine was concluded on July 22, 2022, in Istanbul for 120 days, and then extended three times. One of the agreements regulates the procedure for the export of grain from the Kyiv-controlled ports.

The other part concerns access to world markets for Russian agricultural products and fertilizers; its provisions remain unfulfilled to this day.

Russia last announced an extension of the deal for a period of 60 days on May 18 until July 17, warning that this time would be enough for an unambiguous assessment of how its terms are being implemented.