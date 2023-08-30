Dispute arises between Russian MFA and Armenian journalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30. Another clash occurred during a briefing between representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and Armenian journalists-provocateurs who declare anti-Azerbaijani statements, Trend reports.

An Armenian propagandist journalist, asking provocative questions, tried to get Spokesperson for Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, to make a statement against Azerbaijan, but did not achieve his goal.

The journalist asked a question about the recent detention of three Armenians at the Lachin border checkpoint, who mocked the Azerbaijani flag, while reproaching the Russian peacemakers for not intervening, adding with the claim that "people trusted them." In response, Zakharova said that it was inappropriate and wrong to assign responsibility to the Russian peacekeeping contingent.

The Armenian provocateur asked a question about the proposal of the Russian Federation to hold a meeting of representatives of Azerbaijan and the Armenian population of Azerbaijan's Karabakh , while raising the topic of ensuring guarantees that representatives of the Armenian minority will not be detained. Zakharova replied that the guarantee is the fulfillment of the agreements.

"There is no need to engage in interpretation, inventing new methods, involving third parties," she said.

According to her, if there is an incomplete implementation of the agreements, then there will be no guarantees. An Armenian journalist asked Zakharova which agreements Armenia had violated. Zakharova replied that she did not talk about violations, but only said that it was necessary to fulfill the terms of the agreements. Zakharova noted that Armenia's position has changed dramatically on a key issue for Yerevan.