Russian ambassador summoned to Israeli MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 29. Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov was summoned to the Israeli Foreign Ministry, Trend reports.

It is reported that a protest was voiced to the ambassador following a visit of the Hamas delegation to Moscow.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry noted that “hosting Hamas leaders, who are directly responsible for the bloody terrorist attack on October 7, the taking of hostages and the murder of more than 1,400 Israelis, creates the impression of legitimizing terrorism against Israelis”.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister