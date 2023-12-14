Russia expects significant GDP growth this year

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 14. The Russian Ministry of Finance expects GDP growth of 3.5% this year, as well as “positive trends in the future”, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, Trend reports.

Siluanov stressed that the past year was a period of serious decisions and choice of priorities, and believes that the chosen path was the right one. According to him, support for citizens and key sectors of the economy that ensure employment and technological independence of the country has led to positive results, and GDP is expected to grow by 3.5% in 2023, with positive trends continuing next year.

The head of the Ministry of Finance also noted that about 4 trillion rubles (about $44.3 million) from the National Welfare Fund will be used to invest in infrastructure and technological projects. He also emphasized that the regions will continue to be provided with infrastructure budget loans to support the economy.