Unmanned train to be launched in Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. The Russian Railways OJSC will launch a completely unmanned train in 2026, and a partially unmanned train will be launched on the Moscow Central Circle in the summer of 2024, the head of the holding Oleg Belozerov said at a plenary discussion on the topic “The transport system of the future for the benefit of the passenger”, held as part of the “Russia” exhibition-forum, Trend reports.

“This summer we will launch an unmanned control train at level 3 “A” on the Central Circle in Moscow. At the next stage, we plan to launch a completely unmanned train in 2026,” he noted.

Earlier, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin reported that from 2026, unmanned control and autonomous running could be used in the next generation of Moscow metro trains.