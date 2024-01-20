Oil exports from Russia to China increases

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 20. Last year, Russia delivered 107 million tons of oil to China, which is 24% more than the volume of supplies in 2022, the General Administration of Customs of China says, Trend reports.

According to the report, Russia has become China's main oil supplier.

At the end of the year, Russia remains the leader among oil suppliers to China, ahead of second place occupied by Saudi Arabia (86 million tons) and third place by Iraq (59 million tons). In December 2023, Russia's oil exports to China amounted to 9.5 million tons, which is 6.2% higher than the volume of supplies in November.