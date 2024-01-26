IAEA chief to visit Russia, Ukraine within next 10 days

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 26. Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi told reporters he planned to visit "Zaporozhye <�…> Kiev and Russia" within the next ten days, Trend reports.

"I prepare to return to Zaporozhye, within the next ten days or so I will be there, [and] also in Kiev and Russia," the official told reporters after taking part in a UN Security Council briefing about the situation at the Zapororzhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP).

Grossi said he planned to meet with representatives of Russia’s state-run nuclear corporation Rosatom during his upcoming visit.

Later, the official told reporters that he was planning to visit Moscow to engage in "political and technical dialogue."