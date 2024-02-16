Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Russia Materials 16 February 2024 15:28 (UTC +04:00)
Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny has died, Trend reports.

According to the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug, where Navalny was imprisoned, the convict began feeling unwell after a walk, quickly losing consciousness.

"The institution's medical staff arrived promptly, and an ambulance team was called. Despite all the necessary resuscitation efforts, no positive results were achieved. Emergency medical service doctors confirmed the convict's passing. The exact causes of death are currently being investigated," the statement reads.

