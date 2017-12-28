Saudi crown prince to visit Turkey

28 December 2017 14:28 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud will visit Turkey soon, the Turkish media quoted Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying Dec. 28.

Yildirim said that work is underway to clarify the visit’s date.

The Turkish prime minister has recently visited Saudi Arabia, where he had meetings with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud.

The parties discussed regional issues, as well as the development of bilateral relations.

---

