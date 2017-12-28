Russia and Turkey coordinating simpler visa policies for service passport holders

Russia and Turkey are coordinating simpler visa policies for the holders of service passports and for international haulers, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday, TASS reports.

"As for the visa requirements, at the current stage the Russian and Turkish sides continue coordinating further moves to make entering the Russian Federation easier for certain social categories, in particular the holders of service passports and international haulers," she said.

"The issue of getting back to visa-free trips in full is mulled within the context of joint efforts to fight against terrorism and to prevent the persons posing a terrorist threat from entering Russia ," Zakharova added.

