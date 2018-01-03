Turkish FM: US provoking events in Iran

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The US, particularly, President Donald Trump, is provoking the events in Iran, the Turkish media quoted Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu as saying Jan. 3.

Cavusoglu noted that Turkey is against the external interference in Iran’s affairs.

He added that the events in Iran are internal affairs of this country.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani that Turkey stands for maintaining stability in Iran.

Erdogan noted that the stability in Iran is important for Turkey.

Over the past week, some groups of people joined demonstrations in a number of cities of Iran, including the capital Tehran, Mashhad and Kermanshah to protest against high prices, but the economic protests soon turned into anti-government demonstrations.

The government officials have urged people to refrain from participating in these protests.

According to the Iranian media outlets, 28 people were killed during the ongoing protests.

