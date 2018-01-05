Turkey gets ‘tired’ of EU membership process: Erdogan

5 January 2018 21:41 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey has got "tired" of its EU membership process and it cannot request for the bloc's membership indefinitely, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, Anadolu reported.

“We cannot continuously ask the EU ‘please take us, too’ now,” Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

Turkey applied for membership in the European Economic Community, a precursor to the EU, in 1987.

It became eligible for EU membership in 1997 and accession talks began in 2005. To gain membership, Turkey has to successfully conclude negotiations with the EU in 35 policy chapters that involve reforms and the adoption of European standards.

Earlier, Turkey’s undersecretariat for defense industries and Franco-Italian EUROSAM signed an anti-missile defense system agreement.

