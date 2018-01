German Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel said on Saturday he had agreed with visiting Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu to do everything possible to improve the ties between Berlin and Ankara that have soured in a series of disputes, Reuters reports.

Cavusoglu signaled on Friday he wanted to build bridges with Germany, Turkey’s biggest trade partner and an important NATO ally, after disagreements.

