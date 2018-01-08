Deputy PM: Turkey to extend state of emergency

8 January 2018 19:40 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

State of emergency will be extended for three more months in Turkey, the Turkish media quoted Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag as saying Jan. 8.

Bozdag added that the decision, made by the Turkish government, will come into force soon.

On July 15, 2016, Turkish authorities said a military coup attempt took place in the country. Meanwhile, a group of servicemen announced about transition of power to them. However, the rebelling servicemen started to surrender July 16 and Turkish authorities said the coup attempt failed.

The death toll as a result of the coup attempt stood at 250 people, and more than 2,000 people were wounded.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkish police arrest at least 7 in drug busts
Turkey 22:25
Morocco freezes customs agreement with Turkey
Economy news 20:08
Istanbul to get its biggest covered market in 2019
Turkey 18:26
Bus stops in Turkey getting equipped with air conditioning
Turkey 14:56
Turkish opposition party not to nominate presidential candidate
Turkey 13:26
Turkish Parliament to study causes of Islamophobia in Europe
Turkey 11:52
Turkey to import meat from France
Economy news 11:11
Turkey reveals number of old cars recycled in country in 2017
Economy news 10:51
Turkish police arrest 24 in anti-drug operations
Turkey 7 January 00:32
Turkish minister’s plane makes emergency landing due to smoke in cockpit
Turkey 6 January 16:04
Seaplane flights completely suspended in Turkey’s Bursa province
Economy news 6 January 15:38
Gabriel: We'll do all we can to overcome difficulties in German-Turkish ties
Turkey 6 January 15:19
Turkey to increase egg exports to Iran
Economy news 6 January 12:11
Turkish opposition leader calls for decisive military actions in Syria
Turkey 6 January 10:57
EBRD issues €4.4 million loan to Turkish company
Economy news 5 January 14:42
Turkey to obtain F-35 fighters before end 2018
Turkey 5 January 13:28
Erdogan transfers his powers to speaker of Turkish parliament
Turkey 5 January 11:53
Ex-president of Turkey may put forward his candidacy in 2019 presidential election
Turkey 5 January 11:51