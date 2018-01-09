US servicemen bought babies from low-income Turkish families – media

9 January 2018 10:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

US servicemen, deployed at the Incirlik Air Base in the Turkish province of Adana, illegally bought two babies from Turkish citizens and sent them to the United States, the Turkish media outlets reported Jan. 9.

Reportedly, the US servicemen also repeatedly bought children from low-income families in the province of Adana in 1980-1990.

Currently, specific families that sold their children to the US servicemen are being identified, according to the reports.

Official authorities of Turkey have not commented yet on the reports of local media.

