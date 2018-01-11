Turkish FM to mull relations with Canadian, US counterparts

11 January 2018 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will visit Vancouver to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of Canada and the US, titled “Peace and Stability on the Korean Peninsula”, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a message Jan. 11.

Cavusoglu will visit Canada on Jan. 15-16, according to the message.

The message says that Cavusoglu will also have bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Canada and the US to discuss regional issues and bilateral relations.

Negotiations between Pyongyang and Seoul started for the first time since 2015 in Panmunjom village on the border of North and South Korea.

The idea of negotiations was immediately supported by US President Donald Trump. The Pentagon announced on Jan. 4 that the joint military exercises planned for early 2018 by Washington and Seoul have been postponed and will be held only after the Paralympic Games in March.

Azernews Newspaper
