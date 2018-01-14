Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU

14 January 2018 07:03 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey will not accept a "privileged partnership" with the EU, the country's EU Minister Omer Celik has said, Turkish media reported.

"If we are offered a privileged partnership, we will not even consider it, and simply reject," Celik told news channel Haberturk on Friday.

German politicians lately proposed the "privileged partnership" for Turkey, instead of full EU membership.

"No one can offer a second-class status to Turkey in its EU relations," Celik said, underlining Turkey's clear position on this.

The minister also criticized Johannes Hahn, commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations. "Although he is the EU Commissioner for Enlargement, he wants to cut Turkey-EU relations."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkish forces hit PKK/PYD in northern Syria
Turkey 13 January 20:12
Turkey's current account deficit widens to $4.2 billion in November
Turkey 13 January 13:48
Turkey against 'privileged partnership' with EU
Turkey 13 January 13:44
Turkey’s support to Azerbaijan in Karabakh conflict in line with int’l law – envoy
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 13 January 12:12
EU hopes to ink aviation agreement with Azerbaijan this year
Politics 12 January 21:09
EU eyes to continue dynamic co-op with Azerbaijan in 2018
Business 12 January 20:57
Turkey to create new ministry - media
Economy news 12 January 18:06
Turkey neutralizes over 7,000 terrorists
Turkey 12 January 17:25
Turkey condemns Assad attacks on civilians in Idlib, says offensive will cause new migration wave
Turkey 12 January 17:04
PM: Turkey much safer than US
Turkey 12 January 16:48
Turkish Armed Forces destroy PKK strongholds
Turkey 12 January 15:53
Turkish police arrest "agriculture minister” of IS
Turkey 12 January 14:06
Turkey warns citizens over traveling to US
Turkey 12 January 13:39
Turkish Constitutional Court exceeds its powers – deputy PM
Turkey 12 January 10:42
EBRD backs Turkey’s action plan on 'green energy'
Economy news 12 January 09:23
European powers keen to protect nuke deal against decisions undermining it
Nuclear Program 11 January 19:48
Mass food poisoning of schoolchildren in Turkey
Turkey 11 January 18:01
Turkish FM to mull relations with Canadian, US counterparts
Turkey 11 January 17:30