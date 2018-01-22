Turkish Armed Forces fighting in Syria’s eastern Afrin

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The Turkish Armed Forces launched an offensive in Syria’s eastern Afrin city with the support of the Free Syrian Army, the Turkish media reported Jan. 22, referring to the sources in the country’s General Staff.

Presently, Free Syrian Army’s troops and Turkish Armed Forces are fighting the terrorist groups of the Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) and the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG).

Other details of military operations in Afrin have not been reported.

Nine settlements were liberated from PYD and YPG terrorists near Afrin within the Operation Olive Branch.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news