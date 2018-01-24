'260 terrorists neutralized' in Operation Olive Branch

24 January 2018 03:41 (UTC+04:00)

At least 260 PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG and Daesh terrorists have been neutralized since the beginning of Operation Olive Branch in Syria, Turkish General Staff said Tuesday, Turkish media reported.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in Afrin.

F-16 fighter planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

