Turkey to return Syrian refugees to their homeland - Erdogan

24 January 2018 15:25 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will return the Syrian refugees, the number of which exceeds three million in Turkey, back to their homeland, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, the country’s media reported Jan. 24.

He noted that the Syrian refugees will return to the country’s territories cleared of terrorists.

“Ankara doesn’t intend to occupy Syria, on the contrary, Turkey is clearing it of terrorists,” Erdogan said.

The president noted that the Operation Olive Branch successfully continues and the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army fighters, continue to clear Afrin city of terrorists.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched a military Operation Olive Branch in the Syrian city of Afrin.

F-16 planes of the Turkish Air Force, which are inflicting air strikes on the positions of PYD on the Syrian-Turkish border, are involved in the operation.

