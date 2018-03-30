Turkey to expand use of domestic weapons

Baku, Azerbaijan, Mar. 30

Trend:

Turkish Defense Industry Executive Committee at a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reviewed 29 projects worth $4.8 billion, according Turkish media.

The committee decided to expand the use of domestic weapons.

"At the meeting of Defense Industry Executive Committee, a number of decisions were taken in the framework of successfully conducted operations by our armed forces aimed at ensuring security both within the country and in the border areas", said in the the message following the meeting results.

