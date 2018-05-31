Turkey’s president meets with Russian president's special envoy on Syria

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 31

Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held the meeting with Russian President's Special Envoy on Syria Alexander Lavrentiev, the Turkish presidential administration said in a message May 31.

According to the message, the meeting was held in Ankara behind closed doors.

Meanwhile, last week Lavrentiev and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin visited Damascus and Ankara as part of the Russian interministerial delegation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier.

Lavrentiev and Vershinin met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Damascus. In Ankara, they held consultations with Spokesman for the Turkish president Ibrahim Kalin and Deputy Undersecretary of the Turkish Foreign Ministry Sedat Onal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria over phone, Kremlin said earlier.

The leaders stressed the importance of political settlement of the conflict in Syria.

