Erdogan is hope of Muslim countries: FM

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the hope of Muslim countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a meeting with Turkish media representatives during his visit to Washington.

Cavusoglu also urged Turkish citizens residing in the US to participate more actively in the parliamentary and presidential elections to be held June 24.

“The elections scheduled for June 24 in Turkey are the most important for the country,” Cavusoglu said.

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti), Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), Vecdet Oz from the Justice Party (Adalet Partisi), and Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) are running for the post of president of Turkey.

