Erdogan is hope of Muslim countries: FM

4 June 2018 11:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is the hope of Muslim countries, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a meeting with Turkish media representatives during his visit to Washington.

Cavusoglu also urged Turkish citizens residing in the US to participate more actively in the parliamentary and presidential elections to be held June 24.

“The elections scheduled for June 24 in Turkey are the most important for the country,” Cavusoglu said.

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Meral Aksener from the recently created Good Party (Iyi Parti), Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi), Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP), Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi), Vecdet Oz from the Justice Party (Adalet Partisi), and Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) are running for the post of president of Turkey.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
China says in principle door is open to talks with U.S. on trade
China 12:54
South Korean, US top diplomats discussed preparations for Singapore summit
Other News 11:05
Erdogan: Only one problem facing Turkey
Turkey 10:48
Number of Uzbek citizens visiting Turkey increases by over 50%
Tourism 10:43
Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey grows
Tourism 10:14
Number of Georgian tourists visiting Turkey decreases
Tourism 10:00
Crude oil prices ease on record U.S. output, higher OPEC supplies
Oil&Gas 09:42
Pompeo to hold talks with Turkish FM
Turkey 07:46
Turkish soldiers killed in clashes with PKK militants
Turkey 04:29
US sanctions likely to hit trade ties between Iran and Central Asia
Economy news 3 June 16:39
At least 9 migrants die after speedboat sinks near turkish Antalya
Turkey 3 June 14:15
MP: Protection of Armenians by some congressmen won’t affect Azerbaijan-US ties
Politics 3 June 12:06
U.S. trade mission seeking structural changes to China's economy: Mnuchin
US 3 June 07:14
North Korea to get relief only after 'verifiable and irreversible step to denuclearization': Mattis
US 3 June 06:25
2 climbers killed after fall from Yosemite’s El Capitan
US 3 June 01:41
U.S. isolated at G7 meeting over tariffs: French minister
US 2 June 21:30
Russian, Turkish prime ministers discuss construction of Akkuyu NPP, TurkStream pipeline
Russia 2 June 18:53
"Azerbaijan interested in US stance, not statements by bunch of congressmen"
Politics 2 June 15:03