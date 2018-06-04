Turkish flag to fly in northern Iraq: Chief of Staff

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 4

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkish flag will fly in the north of Iraq, said Head of the Turkish General Staff Hulusi Akar, Turkish media reported on June 4.

Akar said the north of Iraq will be completely cleared of terrorists.

He further stressed that one of the priorities for the Turkish Armed Forces is the fight against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

Earlier, it was reported that Turkey may start new military operations in the north of Iraq.

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said previously that Turkey has 11 military bases in northern Iraq, and this greatly facilitates the fight against the PKK.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news