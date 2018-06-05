US, Turkey to begin implementing Manbij plan within 10 days

5 June 2018 17:06 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

Trend:

Ankara and Washington will begin implementing a road map on Syrian Manbij within 10 days, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, RIA Novosti reported.

Earlier, Cavusoglu said he had agreed a road map over the withdrawal of the People’s Protection Units (YPG) from Manbij province of Syria at a meeting with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Washington.

"Within 10 days, work will begin on preparation for implementing the agreement on Manbij; it will be decided when the military enters [Manbij] after YPG leaves, how monitoring is conducted, who governs the region. It is necessary to observe the criteria of ethnic composition as it was before the YPG. We told Pompeo that the US repeatedly did not keep its word on the YPG's withdrawal, and if now, after agreeing this road map, they do not fulfill it again, it will ruin our relations again," Cavusoglu told reporters in Antalya, NTV TV channel reported.

The minister added that the road map will consist of three stages and stipulates the surrender of weapons by YPG members, while the cooperation model between Turkey and the United States on Manbij is planned to be extended to other cities of northern Syria.

