NATO welcomes agreement between US, Turkey on Manbij

6 June 2018 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 6

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

NATO welcomes the agreement between the US and Turkey on the Syrian Manbij, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, Turkish media reported June 6.

"Reaching an agreement between Turkey and the United States is also very important for Washington," Stoltenberg said.

The Secretary General noted that Turkey is an important partner of NATO and a country actively engaged in the fight against terrorism.

The US and Turkey approved a road map to stabilize situation in the Syrian Manbij, says the joint statement of the two countries following the talks in Washington between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The sides considered the recommendations of the Turkey-US working group on Syria regarding the bilateral cooperation in Syria and issues of mutual interest, including provision of security and stability in Manbij, the statement said.

"They approved the road map on this issue and stressed mutual commitment to its implementation, which reflects our common agreement on the necessity of closely monitoring the situation on the ground."

Relations between Ankara and Washington are in crisis because of the support provided by the US to the terrorist movement YPG in Syria.

Washington explains its actions as the fight against the terrorist group "Islamic State" (IS). Earlier, Turkey has repeatedly accused the United States that Washington has not kept its promises about the withdrawal of YPG militants from Manbij after the Kurds cleared the city of the IS in June 2016.

