Turkey opens door for refugees to Europe

7 June 2018 17:58 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has suspended the reception of illegal migrants from Greece, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported June 7.

Cavusoglu noted that this decision was made after Greece freed the military putschists who fled to Greece after the military coup attempt.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that if the European Union does not abolish the visa regime with Turkey, Ankara will not be able to accept illegal migrants from the EU.

The agreement on reception of illegal migrants was signed between the EU and Turkey in 2013.

