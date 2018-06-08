Russian SAM S-400 to strengthen Turkey's position, says interior minister

8 June 2018 10:35 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The introduction into service of the Russian surface-to-air missile systems (SAM) S-400 will strengthen the position of Turkey, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkey, Suleyman Soylu said, Turkish media reported June 8.

Soylu noted that Turkey has the right to ensure its security, and for this purpose buys Russian surface-to-air missile systems.

"The acquisition of Russian surface-to-air missile systems is conditioned by the needs of Turkey," Soylu said.

In December 2017 in Ankara, Russian and Turkish representatives signed a loan agreement on the supply of surface-to-air missile systems S-400. Turkey will pay a part of cost of this transaction, and the other part will be paid with the Russian defense loan.

According to the statement of the secretariat of the defense industry of Turkey, Ankara buys two batteries of the Russian SAM, which will be serviced by Turkish personnel. The parties agreed on technological cooperation in this area for the development of production of surface-to-air missile systems in Turkey.

As Deputy Head of the Defense Industry Secretariat of Turkey Ismail Demir told reporters, the timing of supply of S-400 had been rescheduled for an earlier date than it was stipulated by the contract, and will begin in July 2019.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan, Russia aim at increasing sea transportation in Caspian Sea
Economy news 10:48
Russian Foreign Ministry sees realistic hope for Korean denuclearization
Russia 09:43
Russian, US military leaders to meet in Helsinki
World 07:32
Vienna to host possible meeting between Putin and Trump
Other News 04:39
Over 2.4 million tickets sold for matches of 2018 World Cup in Russia
Russia 7 June 23:41
Russia, China to create joint investment fund worth $1 bln
Russia 7 June 23:06
Companies from Russia's Omsk talk SOCAR interest in their products
Oil&Gas 7 June 21:24
Subsidiary of Azerbaijani bank in Turkey to continue supporting regional trade (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 20:40
BMW, Unison considering options for setting up production in Russia (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 19:41
ILO applauds efforts of Uzbekistan in maximizing benefits of labor migration (Exclusive)
Economy news 7 June 18:29
Turkey opens door for refugees to Europe
Turkey 7 June 17:58
Putin says Russia not planning to withdraw from Syria yet
Russia 7 June 17:37
Turkish Presidential Administration: TANAP further unites Turkey, Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 7 June 15:27
Number of Kyrgyz tourists visiting Turkey revealed
Tourism 7 June 15:19
Putin says he warned Europe about US trade threat, nobody listened
Russia 7 June 14:45
Policemen injured in road accident in Turkey
Turkey 7 June 14:36
Russia's Lavrov could meet U.S. counterpart in August in Singapore
Russia 7 June 11:41
Azerbaijan’s defense products to be demonstrated in France
Politics 7 June 11:39