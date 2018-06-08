Russian SAM S-400 to strengthen Turkey's position, says interior minister

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The introduction into service of the Russian surface-to-air missile systems (SAM) S-400 will strengthen the position of Turkey, the Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkey, Suleyman Soylu said, Turkish media reported June 8.

Soylu noted that Turkey has the right to ensure its security, and for this purpose buys Russian surface-to-air missile systems.

"The acquisition of Russian surface-to-air missile systems is conditioned by the needs of Turkey," Soylu said.

In December 2017 in Ankara, Russian and Turkish representatives signed a loan agreement on the supply of surface-to-air missile systems S-400. Turkey will pay a part of cost of this transaction, and the other part will be paid with the Russian defense loan.

According to the statement of the secretariat of the defense industry of Turkey, Ankara buys two batteries of the Russian SAM, which will be serviced by Turkish personnel. The parties agreed on technological cooperation in this area for the development of production of surface-to-air missile systems in Turkey.

As Deputy Head of the Defense Industry Secretariat of Turkey Ismail Demir told reporters, the timing of supply of S-400 had been rescheduled for an earlier date than it was stipulated by the contract, and will begin in July 2019.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news