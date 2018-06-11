Fire at thread factory in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 11

Trend:

A fire broke out at a thread factory Cevizlibag in Istanbul, the Turkish media reported June 11.

A brigade of rescuers and firefighters has arrived at the scene.

No one was injured as a result of the fire. The cause of the fire is not reported.

A strong fire that engulfed the entire building of the factory creates difficulties for the work of firefighters and rescuers who arrived at the incident scene. Specialists are taking measures to prevent a possible explosion in the shops of the factory.

Teams of firefighters continue to extinguish the growing fire.

