MFA: If Turkey had necessary power in due time, it wouldn't allow occupation of Azerbaijani lands

If Turkey possessed necessary power in due time, it would not allow the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported on June 11.

Cavusoglu noted that Azerbaijan is a strategically important country for Turkey.

He further noted that Ankara has always supported Baku and will continue to support Azerbaijan in the future.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

