Cavushoglu talks on Turkey’s role in implementation of TANAP

Turkey has implemented six out of ten world megaprojects and continues to implement them, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, commenting on the opening of the Trans Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP), scheduled for June 12.

Chavushoglu reminded that the project envisages transportation of gas to Europe, which will be supplied from Azerbaijan to Turkey.

He said that Turkey is one of the main participants of the project. "See what we are doing, it's not just a dream, we did it and we can do it again. Six of the ten megaprojects of the world were implemented by Turkey and continues to be implemented", Cavusoglu said.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The next stage will be commissioning of the TANAP gas pipeline, through which the gas will enter the territory of Turkey and further Europe.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

At the initial stage, the gas produced within the second phase of development of the Azerbaijani gas condensate field Shah Deniz is considered as the main source for the Southern Gas Corridor projects.

The gas in the second stage of the field development will be exported to Turkey and European markets through the expansion of the South Caucasus Pipeline and the construction of the TANAP and TAP pipelines.

