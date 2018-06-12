PM: EU must decide on Turkey's membership

12 June 2018 18:16 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The EU must decide on Turkey's membership in this structure, the Turkish media quoted the country’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim as saying June 12.

“EU membership still remains a priority for Turkey,” he said. “Turkey has carried out a lot of reforms to join the EU.”

"Turkey also stands for the appearance of new issues of negotiations with the EU," Yildirim said.

Previously, Yildirim said that Turkey does not need the EU, nevertheless, the Union must make a final decision on Ankara's EU membership as soon as possible.

Yildirim added that Islamophobia has recently grown in the EU and this may lead Europe to a serious crisis.

An association agreement between the EU and Turkey was signed in 1963. Ankara filed an application for membership in the EU in 1987, but accession negotiations were launched in 2005.

