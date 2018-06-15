Third nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey

15 June 2018 08:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

Trend:

The third nuclear power plant in Turkey is likely to be built in Trakia, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said in an interview with CNN Turk TV channel.

Albayrak said, that the choice of station location is due to high energy consumption and small production volume in this segment.

The first nuclear power plant in Turkey is being built jointly with Russia in Mersin, the second in Silop.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Subsidiary of PASHA Bank in Turkey issues bonds in Azerbaijani market
Economy news 14 June 20:52
Russia - most popular destination for business trips of Turkish citizens
Economy news 14 June 17:56
Over 100,000 people employed in Turkey in May
Economy news 14 June 17:17
Defense Ministry of Turkey says US actions "dangerous and suspicious"
Turkey 14 June 16:47
Turkic-speaking countries may get own customs zone: Azerbaijani envoy to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy news 14 June 16:02
TANAP is one of most strategic projects in region – Turkish MP
Politics 14 June 15:12
Minister: Azerbaijan supplies natural gas to Turkey at most affordable prices
Oil&Gas 14 June 13:44
Turkey records over 35,000 road accidents in May
Turkey 14 June 13:39
Kars-Igdir-Nakhchivan railway to be built jointly with Iran, Azerbaijan
Economy news 14 June 09:32
Date of rail service resumption between Turkey’s Van and Iran’s Tabriz disclosed
Economy news 14 June 09:26
Uzbekistan eyes reaching Mediterranean via BTK (Exclusive)
Economy news 13 June 19:59
Consortium head: TANAP - vital project
Oil&Gas 13 June 16:02
Azerbaijan, Turkey pursue active energy policy on global scale - ministry
Oil&Gas 13 June 14:53
Wood Mackenzie: TANAP is world-class example of cost savings
Oil&Gas 13 June 13:21
Erdogan hails Turkish Armed Forces on successful fight against terrorism
Turkey 13 June 12:49
Second branch of Turkey’s longest tunnel to be commissioned
Economy news 13 June 12:12
Turkmenistan aims at accelerated construction of gas chemical enterprises
Oil&Gas 13 June 12:06
TANAP is most important project of century: Turkish minister
Oil&Gas 12 June 19:25