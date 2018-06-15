Third nuclear power plant to be built in Turkey

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 15

Trend:

The third nuclear power plant in Turkey is likely to be built in Trakia, Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak said in an interview with CNN Turk TV channel.

Albayrak said, that the choice of station location is due to high energy consumption and small production volume in this segment.

The first nuclear power plant in Turkey is being built jointly with Russia in Mersin, the second in Silop.

