Turkey, US ink 90-day agreement on Syria: PM

Turkey and the US have signed a 90-day agreement on the withdrawal of the PYD/YPG units from Syria’s Manbij city, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, Turkish media reported June 16.

The prime minister said that according to the agreement, the PYD/YPG must leave Manbij within 90 days.

"If the PYD/YPG terrorists don’t leave Manbij, Turkey will launch a military operation in the city, as it was done earlier in Afrin and in the al-Bab district," he noted.

On June 4, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a road map on the Syrian Manbij during talks in Washington.

Earlier, Pompeo and Cavusoglu met in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

