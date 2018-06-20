Turkey shelters some 4 million refugees

20 June 2018 17:37 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey has sheltered about four million refugees, 3.5 million of whom are Syrian refugees, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Turkish media reported on June 20.

Erdogan noted that, Turkey is one of the few countries in which refugees live in normal conditions.

"While the EU countries refused to accept Syrian refugees, Turkey opened the doors to Syrian and Iraqi refugees," Erdogan said.

He noted that, the European countries are not attentive to the issue of Syrian refugees.

According to the data of the Ministry of Interior Directorate General of Migration of Turkey, the total number of Syrian refugees in Turkey is 3.49 million people.

