Turkey doubts US to be able to withdraw all weapons from PYD/YPG

22 June 2018 17:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey doubts that the US will be able to withdraw all weapons from PYD and YPG in Syria, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Turkish media reported June 22.

Cavusoglu said there are many facts indicating that PYD and YPG sell weapons to other radical terrorist organizations.

He added that a part of the American weapons that had been transferred to the units of the PYD and YPG, was found in hands of the terrorists in Turkey.

Cavusoglu noted that the PYD and YPG terrorists also have Russian and German-made weapons.

He said that after the PYD and YPG terrorists leave the Syrian city of Manbij, the city will be controlled by the Armed Forces of Turkey and the United States.

On June 16, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said that Turkey and the US signed a 90-day agreement on the withdrawal of the PYD/YPG units from Syria’s Manbij city.

"If the PYD/YPG terrorists don’t leave Manbij, Turkey will launch a military operation in the city, as it was done earlier in Afrin and in the al-Bab district," he noted.

On June 4, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a road map on the Syrian Manbij during talks in Washington.

Earlier, Pompeo and Cavusoglu met in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On Jan. 20, the Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On Aug. 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces began the Operation Euphrates Shield against the "Islamic State" and with the support of the Syrian opposition liberated the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria, as well as the city of al-Bab.

---

