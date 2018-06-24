Turkish Prime Minister: Turkey become stronger after elections

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey will become stronger after the elections, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said, the Turkish media reported on Sunday.

Yildirim noted that the elections in Turkey, as before, are held in democratic conditions.

"The people of Turkey will make a right and worthy choice," Yildirim said.

Recall that voting began in the parliamentary and presidential elections at 08:00 local time in Turkey.

Voting in the elections will end at 17:00 local time.

More than 56 million people have the right to vote in Turkey.

Turkish citizens who live abroad voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections on 11-17 June.

Number of Turkish citizens living abroad who voted in the parliamentary and presidential elections in the country stood at 1,468,408 people. In general, 3,470,323 people had the right to vote among Turkish citizens living abroad.

Voting was held in 123 diplomatic missions of Turkey in 60 countries.

