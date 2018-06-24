President of Turkey voted in parliamentary and presidential elections

24 June 2018 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 24

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan took part in the parliamentary and presidential elections that are taking place in the country today.

Recall that voting began in the parliamentary and presidential elections at 08:00 local time in Turkey.

Voting in the elections will end at 17:00 local time.

More than 56 million people have the right to vote in Turkey.

Turkish citizens who live abroad voted in the presidential and parliamentary elections on 11-17 June.

Number of Turkish citizens living abroad who voted in the parliamentary and presidential elections in the country stood at 1,468,408 people. In general, 3,470,323 people had the right to vote among Turkish citizens living abroad.

Voting was held in 123 diplomatic missions of Turkey in 60 countries.

Azernews Newspaper
