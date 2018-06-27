Iraqi PM urges PKK to lay down arms

27 June 2018 10:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has urged the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) terrorist group in northern Iraq to lay down their arms, the Iraqi media reported June 27.

Al-Abadi noted that the Iraqi authorities won’t allow the strengthening of any paramilitary and terrorist group in the country.

“Iraq won’t allow the PKK to attack the territory of neighboring Turkey, either,” Al-Abadi said.

On June 11, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkish Armed Forces launched a new military operation in northern Iraq.

He stressed that the Turkish Air Force, using 20 aircraft, destroyed 14 bases of the PKK terrorists in northern Iraq.

"Turkey is determined to fight PKK," Erdogan said at the time.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

