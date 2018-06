Baku, Azerbaijan, June 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

A trainer plane has crashed in Turkey’s Adiyaman province, Turkish media reported June 27.

The pilot of the plane was killed in the crash, according to preliminary information.

Firefighters have arrived at the scene.

---

