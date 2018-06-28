Erdogan to visit Northern Cyprus, Azerbaijan first: media

28 June 2018 13:46 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 28

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as the first president of the Turkish presidential republic, will visit the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Azerbaijan first, the Turkish media reported June 28.

Erdogan’s visit will take place after the inauguration, which is scheduled for July.

Turkey held parliamentary and presidential elections on June 24.

According to preliminary counting of votes, Erdogan gathered 52.82 percent of the votes in the presidential election, said the Supreme Electoral Council of Turkey (YSK).

Muharrem Ince from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) garnered 30.68 percent of the votes, Meral Aksener from the Good Party (Iyi Parti) - 7.44 percent, Selahattin Demirtas from the People’s Democratic Party (HDP) - 7.44 percent, Temel Karamollaoglu from the Felicity Party (Saadet Partisi) - 0.89 percent and Dogu Perincek from the Patriotic Party (Vatan Partisi) - 0.2 percent.

As for the parliamentary election, the political bloc called People's Unity (Cumhur Ittifaki) of Justice and Development Party and Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) gained 53.8 percent of the votes, the bloc called People's Alliance (Millet Ittifaki) with the participation of CHP, Saadet Partisi and Iyi Parti garnered 34.07 percent, and HDP got 11.08 percent of the votes. The remaining parties gained 1.04 percent of the votes.

Thus, the Justice and Development Party will be represented in the country's parliament with 293 MPs, MHP with 49 MPs, CHP with 146 MPs, Iyi Parti with 46 MPs, and HDP with 66 MPs.

Saadet Partisi and Vatan Partisi will not be represented in the parliament of the country.

