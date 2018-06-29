Turkish General Staff: 10 terrorists eliminated in northern Iraq

29 June 2018 10:48 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

As part of an operation conducted against the terrorist Kurdistan Workers' Party in northern Iraq, Turkish Air Force eliminated 10 militants of the organization, the message of the General Staff of Turkey said June 29.

The operation was conducted in the area of Hakurk.

"The particularly dangerous terrorist nicknamed Hamza (Ahmet Tashchy) was among the liquidated militants," the General Staff of Turkey said in a statement.

Earlier it was reported that within the operation against PKK in northern Iraq, the Turkish military moved deep into Iraqi territory by 73 kilometers.

The conflict between Turkey and the PKK, which demands the creation of an independent Kurdish state, has continued for more than 30 years and has claimed more than 40,000 lives.

The UN and the European Union list the PKK as a terrorist organization.

