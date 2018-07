Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Two cargo vessels - "Gammagas" and "Ersoylar", have collided in the Marmara Sea, Turkish media reported July 5.

As a result of the collision, no one was injured, but at the same time, small cracks appeared on the hulls of the two vessels.

The vessels were towed to the docks for repair.

