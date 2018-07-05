Azerbaijan-Turkey relations to develop even more - MP

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Azerbaijan-Turkey relations will develop even more, Turkish MP (of Azerbaijani origin) Shamil Ayrim said, Turkish media reported July 5.

Ayrim said that he will do his best for the strengthening of relations between the two fraternal countries.

“As before, Turkey will support Azerbaijan in all areas, including in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” the MP said, adding that the issue of the conflict’s settlement will always be at the center of his attention.

“Everyone knows that the Armenian state is an occupier, and it must unconditionally withdraw its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani lands,” said Ayrim.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

