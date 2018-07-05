More than 30 members of IS detained in Istanbul

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Thirty three members of the terrorist organization "Islamic State” have been detained in Istanbul as a part of the special operation carried out by the Turkish police, Turkish media wrote July 5.

It is reported that, 28 detainees are foreigners. It is noted that the operations were carried out at 11 previously established addresses.

Other details of the operation and nationalities of the detainees were not disclosed.

The 14 members of the IS who planned terrorist attacks on election day were detained before the parliamentary and presidential election held on June 24 this year on the last occasion in Turkey.

Meanwhile, 51 members of the IS terrorist group were detained during a special operation carried out by Istanbul’s police in May.

