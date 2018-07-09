Train derailment in N. Turkey kills 10, injures 73 (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

The death toll as a result of the derailment of a passenger train in the Turkish city of Corlu has increased to 24, Deputy Prime Minister of Turkey Recep Akdag announced July 9.

He noted that rescue and evacuation work was completed at the scene of the train accident.

Minister of Health Ahmet Demircan, in turn, noted that 124 people are receiving treatment in hospitals at the moment.

The passenger train consisting of six wagons and transporting 362 passengers and six staff members from Uzun Kopru in Halkali crashed in the area of Corlu on July 8 at 17:00 (GMT + 3), as a result of which five cars derailed. The failure of the soil under the rails as a result of heavy rains has become the cause of the accident.

22:08 (GMT+4) At least 10 people were killed and 73 others injured after six train carriages came off the tracks in Turkey's northwestern province of Tekirdag, Turkish media reported.

More than 100 ambulances have been sent to the scene of the accident.

Province's governor Mehmet Ceylan noted that the injured were evacuated from the scene of the accident by helicopters. Ceylan cited bad weather conditions as the cause of the derailment.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news