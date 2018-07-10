Turkey to do everything possible to resolve Karabakh conflict - Erdogan

10 July 2018 18:01 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey will do everything possible to resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Baku July 10 during the joint statement to the press with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

"Previously, Turkey has also supported Azerbaijan in the issue of resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as in the issue of assistance to Nakhchivan," Erdogan said.

He noted that, if necessary, it will be possible to build a railway between Turkey and Nakhchivan in the future.

"The development of transport links between Turkey and Azerbaijan is in the interests of our countries," Erdogan said.

He noted that, Turkey is also ready to provide medical assistance to residents of Nakhchivan on the territory of Turkey.

Erdogan noted that, the relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan in the sphere of defense are also developing.

"Turkey is ready to transfer its experience in the defense sector to fraternal countries," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also thanked the President of Azerbaijan for his support in the fight against Gulen terrorist organization.

The President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan has arrived in Azerbaijan today as the newly elected President.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
New Turkey doesn’t intend to reckon with NATO demand
Commentary 19:15
Relations with Azerbaijan in energy, defense industry important - Erdogan
Turkey 18:49
President Erdogan ends his visit to Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Politics 18:31
President Aliyev: Azerbaijani-Turkish relations are at high level (PHOTO)
Politics 18:26
Erdogan: Hopefully, brotherhood of Azerbaijan, Turkey to further strengthen
Politics 16:59
Official welcome ceremony held for Erdogan in Baku (PHOTO)
Politics 14:58
Latest
President Aliyev: Turkey is Azerbaijan’s biggest supporter in Karabakh conflict worldwide
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19:55
UK cabinet discussed Brexit policy document, plans no-deal exit
Europe 19:50
VW agrees Chinese cooperation on e-mobility, autonomous driving
Europe 19:31
Israel plans to land unmanned spacecraft on moon in February
Israel 19:28
Saudi Arabia says it intercepts Houthi missile
Arab World 19:26
New Turkey doesn’t intend to reckon with NATO demand
Commentary 19:15
Lonely Planet puts Uzbekistan 2nd in top spots to visit in Asia
Tourism 18:51
Relations with Azerbaijan in energy, defense industry important - Erdogan
Turkey 18:49
Russia, Jamaica to sign deal extending visa-free stay for Russian nationals to 90 days
Russia 18:46