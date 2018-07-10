Relations with Azerbaijan in energy, defense industry important - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

Relations with Azerbaijan in the energy and defense industry spheres are important, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in Baku July 10.

He was making a joint press statement with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

Erdogan noted that the relations between Turkey and Azerbaijan are based on the principle of “one nation, two states.”

“Our relations, as before, will strengthen and develop,” Erdogan said.

He noted that Turkey and Azerbaijan are implementing important projects, one of which is TANAP (Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline).

“TANAP is important not only for Turkey and Azerbaijan, but also for Europe,” Erdogan said. “TANAP, which is a clear example of the brotherhood of Turkey and Azerbaijan, is also one of the strategic projects.”

President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited Azerbaijan July 10 as the newly elected president.

A ceremony to launch TANAP took place June 12 in the Turkish city of Eskisehir.

TANAP, together with Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), is a part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which provides for the transportation of gas from the Azerbaijani field Shah Deniz to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. About six billion cubic meters will be supplied to Turkey, and the rest to Europe. After completion of the TAP, the gas will reach Europe in early 2020.

The share distribution in TANAP is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, and BP - 12 percent.

The launching ceremony of the first stage of the Southern Gas Corridor project was held in Baku on May 29.

The gas from the Azerbaijani Shah Deniz field has already gone through the first segment of the Southern Gas Corridor - from the Sangachal terminal to the expanded South Caucasus Pipeline.

The Southern Gas Corridor, which costs more than $40 billion, is one of the priority projects for the EU and provides for the transportation of 10 billion cubic meters of Azerbaijani gas from the Caspian region through Georgia and Turkey to Europe.

