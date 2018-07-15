Erdogan, Putin to hold talks on sidelines of BRICS summit in Johannesburg

15 July 2018 01:00 (UTC+04:00)

Turkish and Russian Presidents Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin had first phone talks on Saturday after Erdogan’s win in the presidential election on June 24, a source with the Turkish presidential office told reporters, with a TASS correspondent among them.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin had talked by phone," he said. "The leaders agreed to hold a one-on-one meeting in Johannesburg at the end of the month within the framework of the BRICS summit".

