Ukraine,Turkey want to create enterprise for production of An-188 aircraft

17 July 2018 18:47 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 17

Trend:

The Ukrainian state enterprise “Antonov”, which is part of the state concern “Ukroboronprom”, and the Turkish Aerospace Industry (TAI) are going to establish a joint venture for the development, construction and testing of the An-188 transport aircraft, RIA Novosti reported with reference to the press service of "Ukroboronprom".

According to the concern, An-188 military transport turbojet with a carrying capacity of up to 50 tons will carry out a wide range of tasks - it can transport military equipment of all kinds, military and construction equipment, helicopters, up to 300 soldiers, as well as humanitarian cargoes and containers.

The aircraft is equipped for high-precision landing of soldiers, and can be based on various airfields.

Within the framework of the international aerospace salon Farnborough-2018 (Great Britain), the Ukrainian and Turkish sides confirmed mutual interest in cooperation on the An-188 project, the message said.

“In the near future, the Turkish delegation will visit the Antonov State Enterprise to finalize the creation of legal documents on the formation of a joint venture to develop, build and test the An-188”, the message said.

According to the legislation, these documents will be submitted for consideration to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. The corresponding procedure will be carried out by the Turkish side, the message added.

